Chandigarh: 4-year-old kindles hope for four with organ donation at PGI

On April 28 of this month, Hardik Jain would have turned 5-years-old. Today, Hardik remains alive through his donated organs that have given a fresh lease of life to four.

Apart from two terminally ill renal failure patients, who will be transplanted with Hardik’s kidney, retrieved cornea will also restore the sight of two corneal blind patients post transplantation.

“Here I am taking home the body of my beloved son. Who could have imagined that Hardik would not be allowed to celebrate even his fifth birthday,” stated Nitin Jain, heartbroken father of organ donor Hardik, as he was being handed over the mortal remains of his demised son at the mortuary here at PGIMER Thursday.

Hardik hailed from Taraori in Karnal district of Haryana. On April 1, Hardik was playing, when he rolled over from the balcony of the second floor of his house and became unconscious thereafter.

Immediately, an unconscious Hardik was first taken to a nearby private hospital in Karnal. He was then referred to PGIMER. Without losing any time, the family got Hardik admitted in PGIMER on the evening of April 1 itself.

Hardik’s ten days’ long struggle with life came to an end as he succumbed to his head injury and was declared brain dead Wednesday night.

Sourabh Jain, Hardik’s uncle, said “Nothing can replace the void of losing Hardik. However, we are trying to draw consolation from the fact that Hardik’s life will go on in others and will give them more days with their families.”

Detailing about the latest case of Organ Donation and sharing his sentiments, Professor Vipin Koushal, Nodal Officer, ROTTO PGIMER, stated,” For any family, this is a heart-wrenching loss. But, families like that of Hardik’s, who have the heart to make an offer in the most tragic moments of their life, definitely instil a sense of confidence and provide a ray of hope to the ever increasing wait-listed recipients of organ donations. We, at PGIMER, are extremely grateful and appreciate the will of Hardik’s family to share the gift of life with two and gift of sight with two more, thereby impacting a total of four lives tangibly and many more intangibly.”

“As per regulations, two confirmatory tests with a gap of 12 hours were conducted, after which we counselled the family about the possibility of organ donation. The family being aware about the concept deliberated amongst themselves, considered our option and eventually agreed.” said Navdeep Bansal, transplant coordinator on duty at PGIMER.

“It was a quite a tough call to say yes to organ donation. But then we thought if someone had come to us at that moment and said there was an organ that could save Hardik, we would have jumped at the chance. So, we thought of saving some one else the pain and agony of losing their child and went ahead with the decision. Its comforting to know that someone got a chance to live because of my loving son.” shared Nitin Jain.