Chandigarh: PGIMER opens advanced, fully automated haemogram laboratory

The haematology department of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh Wednesday opened an advanced fully automated haemogram laboratory.

The lab inaugurated by Professor Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, is fully equipped with the latest instruments to test blood samples, and automatically prepare slides for examination by pathologists.

It will cater to the institute’s heavy workload in the outpatient department.

The haemogram includes tests like haemoglobin, platelet count, and white blood cell count as well as differential count, reticulocyte count etc. The new facility will cut down the time for lab test reports to 4 to 6 hours from the previous turn-around time of about 15 hours.

In addition to the basic tests, the new machines are also equipped with sophisticated features such as fluorescent platelet counts (useful in dengue patients), detection of fragmented red blood cells in microangiopathic anemia as well as early detection of iron deficiency through reticulocyte haemoglobin content.

They will also detect abnormal cells in patients with infections and blood cancer. This will further enhance the patient care services as well as aid the research activities of the institute.

Professor Vivek Lal said that it was a matter of pride for the institute to have state-of-the-art laboratories that compare with the best in the world, and the administration was in full support of further such advancements that ease the life of patients.

Advertisement

Professor Reena Das, head of the Department of Haematology, said that the basic tests are often the most important as they impact the largest number of patients.

Professor Pankaj Malhotra, head of the Clinical Haematology and Medical Oncology Department, expressed happiness at the availability of even more timely and accurate reports.