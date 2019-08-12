Chandigarh PGIMER doctors successfully perform TAVI procedure on two

The Advanced Cardiac Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) successfully performed the TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) procedure on two critically ill patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis, last week.

Doctors said that the two patients were high risk candidates for the surgery owing to their age. The patients are in their seventies. The procedure were carried out by the teams comprising head of the department Professor Yash Paul Sharma, Dr Parag Barwad, Dr Prashant Panda and Dr Himanshu Gupta from department of cardiology, professor G D Puriand, Dr Banashree Mandal from department of cardiac anaesthesia and professor Shyam KST and Dr Anand Mishra from department of CTVS along with a team of senior residents, nursing staff and technicians.

Aortic stenosis is a condition in which the normal aortic valve gets narrowed leading to a shorter life expectancy for the patient. Under this procedure, a catheter with a balloon at its tip is inserted into an artery either in the groin or under the collarbone. The catheter is then passed into the heart and positioned within the opening of the aortic valve.

“Surgery is the treatment of choice for this disease but many patients are not candidate for surgery due to high risks of mortality. In such patients TAVI is the treatment of choice since it is carried out through blood vessels without the need for surgery. Both these patients were adequately worked up before surgery and haemoglobin was maintained at around 15 gm per cent before the procedure for best results,” said Dr Yash Paul Sharma.

While explaining the procedure, doctors stated that there are two types of valves commercially available. One is the self expanding type and the other is the balloon expanding valve type. Both these valves were implanted in these patients.

“With this procedure PGIMER department of cardiology has become among the very few centres which perform this highly demanding and skilled procedure. Our department of cardiology already has the least mortality in patients with heart attack and with heart failure,” added Dr Yash Paul added. The patients were discharged two days after the procedure.

Doctors said that the first implantation was performed in 2002 on April 16 by Dr Alain Cribier in France. It has been commercially available for use in USA since 2011.