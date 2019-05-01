2,117 injured in accidents involving two-wheelers last year: Chandigarh PGI data

Fatal accidents involving two-wheelers continue to be on a higher side, reveals an analysis of data of victims of fatal accident cases rushed to trauma centre at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in 2018.

As per the statistics, out of total 3,561 victims of fatal accidents in Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana who were rushed to the PGI trauma centre in 2018, as many as 2,117 accident victims had suffered injuries in accidents involving two-wheelers.

As per the data, out of 3,561, 294 accident victims were from Chandigarh, 1,414 from Punjab, 615 from Himachal Pradesh and 850 from Haryana. With 1,414 cases coming from Punjab, there is a marginal decrease in the number of accident cases reported to PGI trauma centre last year, which were 1478.

PGI Trauma Centre nodal officer Dr Sameer Aggarwal told Chandigarh Newsline, “Mismanagement of traffic rules is the main reason behind the majority of two-wheeler accidents reported from Punjab. Lack of medical facilities in Punjab also puts at risk life of the victim as many times the crucial hours for treatment are lost.”

Dr Aggarwal added that other main causes behind the accidents and crashes were human errors and not wearing a helmet.

‘’Out of the total fatal accidents involving girls, in 40 per cent cases the girls did not wear helmets,” said Dr Aggarwal.

On accidents caused by jumping red lights, Dr Aggarwal said, “‘The common perception is that stopping at red lights is wastage of time and fuel, which needs to be corrected as studies have shown that traffic signals if followed properly by the drivers saves time and commuters reach the destination safely and timely.’’

He said, “Two-wheelers are always at high risk as they have less safety features compared to four-wheelers.”

Dr Aggarwal added that “people even do not use the available protective gears. In cars and trucks there is always something to protect them, there is a barrier, but as far as two-wheelers are concerned, there is no such barrier and rider is at all time risk to get hit directly with some object or vehicle after the accident.’’

“There is a need to educate people more about the traffic rules. Riders need to show patience while driving and follow he traffic rules,’’ he said.

As per the data, 409 pedestrians were also rushed to PGI trauma centre and 2,508 accident victims were between the age group of 20 to 50 years. The number of accidents has seen a decline in Chandigarh from 365 in 2017 to 294 in 2018.

As per the data, the total number of fatal accident cases received at PGI trauma centre in the year 2016 were 2,624. In 2017, the number reached 3,576 which is the highest in the last three years. Out of 2,624 total accidental cases in 2016 received at PGI, 289 were from Chandigarh, 1,070 were from Punjab, 366 from Himachal Pradesh and 597 were from Haryana state. Among them 1,574 suffered injuries on two-wheelers. In 2017, the number increased to 3,576. Among them 365 accident victims were from Chandigarh, 1,478 from Punjab, 500 from Himachal Pradesh and 800 from Haryana. As many as 2,111 out of the total were involved in two-wheeler accident.