Chandigarh: PGI wins National Award as ‘Best Hospital’ for 4th time

Continuing with the tradition of creating benchmarks, PGIMER has won laurels again by winning the National Award in the ‘Best Hospital’ category for its outstanding contribution towards the promotion of cadaver organ donation.

The web event, in view of Covid-19 pandemic, was organised to celebrate the 11th Indian Organ Donation Day by NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation) at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Adding to the accolades was another milestone as Dr Navdeep Bansal, Transplant Coordinator at PGIMER, was awarded ‘Best Transplant Coordinator’ award during the event. Dr Amarjeet Kaur, Senior Regional Director, Regional office for Health and Family Welfare, Chandigarh, presented the award to Prof Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, for ‘Best Hospital’. It is the fourth time consecutively that PGIMER has won the national award for its contribution towards the deceased organ donation programme.

Professor Ram stated, “It’s an honour to be acknowledged nationally for PGIMER’s contribution towards the promotion of the deceased organ donation programme for the fourth time in a row. The national awards as Best Hospital and Best Transplant Coordinator are a reiteration of the fact that we are on the right track and our multiple teams working in the field of organ donation and transplantation have been able to make a difference through their consistent efforts. We dedicate the award to all the donor families for their unparalleled benevolence which helped save hundreds of lives and, in fact, sustain the deceased donation programme in PGIMER.”

Professor A K Gupta, Medical Superintendent and head, Department of Hospital Administration, PGIMER, said, “The tireless efforts by each one in the institute involved in the process of promotion, donation and transplantation has contributed immensely to enable the institute win this distinct honour from 2016 onwards, which is a huge success story.”

Amarjit Singh, brother of donor Satish Kumar, 35, said: “Despite being no more, my brother is living on by helping five others continue with their lives.”

