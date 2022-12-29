PGI, 8 others get notice for flouting waste norms

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation slapped notice on nine institutes including PGIMER, Panjab University (PU), Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and others for flouting Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws-2018 as a bulk-waste generators.

Other institutes include Market Committee, Sector 26, BSNL Society, Sector 50, Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 48, Pushpak Society, Sector 49 and Progressive Society, Sector 50.

MC Commissioner, Anindita Mitra, said, “No institution or society, government or private, which is a bulk-waste generator, will be spared over its failure to manage solid waste within the premises. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, establishments which generate over 100 kg waste on a daily basis fall under the category of bulk-waste generators.

These establishments have to mandatorily dispose of their wet waste within their premises through composting or bio-methanation while handing over dry waste to an authorised agency of the MC, as stipulated in the Rule 4 (7) of SWM Rules, 2016”.

As per the notices, the owners/management have been directed to comply with waste management norms by January 15, failing which they will be fined as per the statutory provisions and directions for the registration of criminal cases by lodging of FIR under Section 15 of Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Failure to comply with rule 4 (7) of SWM rules 2016, Rs 500 + Rs 19,500 will be levied once in a month as a fine and administrative charges and failure to handover the residual waste to MCC, as per rule 4 (7) of SWM rules 2016. A sum of Rs 2,000 per day will be levied upon bulk-waste generators who are unable to process their waste onsite as a payment for collection, transport and processing by the MC.

The notice stated that failure to comply will invite a fine and/or an FIR with immediate effect on January 16, 2023.