Chandigarh: PGI tests 1,650 samples for dengue in Oct, 25% positivity

The last four to five years, observes Prof Jagat Ram, Director, PGI, has seen a tremendous rise in cases of dengue, with October witnessing a in the infection. As many as 50 patients from different states, including Chandigarh, were admitted to Nehru Hospital in PGI.

The pediatric ward of the institute has seen about 100 children in one month infected with dengue, with about 10-15 cases being reported daily in the Advanced Pediatric Centre here. According to Prof Ram, the mortality rate of dengue is also high, with the platelet count very low, and many adult patients admitted to the Emergency with severe conditions.

“We have tested 1650 samples in October for dengue, out of which 25 percent were confirmed cases. In August the percentage it was four percent and in September it was 15 percent. Dengue virus, as we know, is an RNA virus,” explains Prof Ram.

“In the first one to three days, an NS1 test is done, which detects the non-structural protein NS1of dengue virus and about 20 to 25 percent tests done here are NS1 tests. This protein is secreted into the blood during dengue infection,” he says.

A positive NSI result confirms dengue virus infection. After four to five days of suspected infection, an NS1 infection along with IgM test is done, which tests for dengue antibodies in the blood sample, and a positive test means that the person was infected with dengue virus in recent weeks. “On the fifth day, or later, the IgM test is done. Early detection helps in more effective treatment and so we encourage people not to ignore any symptoms of dengue and get tested and treated early, though more people come for tests after three days. Once winter sets in, the cases will come down,” says Prof Ram.