Chandigarh PGI ranks second best hospital in North zone

The Week-Hansa Research Survey 2019 ranked Chandigarh’s PGIMER as second best in medical education, research and patient care. The hospital was also ranked second-best among public hospitals in the North zone of the country and the best hospital in the city.

A release by the hospital said, “PGIMER once again stands second-best among government hospitals in India as surveyed by The Week-Hansa Research SURVEY 2019.” Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences stood first in the rankings.

The Week-Hansa survey covered the National Capital Region and 17 cities that are important medical centres in the country. The top hospitals for 10 specialties were also ranked in the survey. The surveyed cities included Delhi, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

“Among the best hospital specialisations, PGIMER stands first in Pulmonology, second in Pediatrics and fourth in Orthopaedics and Diabetes care. The specialisations in Neurology and Gastroenterology stood fifth and sixth, respectively, whereas specialisations in Cardiology; Ophthalmology and Oncology stood at eighth, ninth and twelfth positions, respectively. Amongst ten best multi-specialty hospitals in Chandigarh, PGIMER was ranked first, Government Medical College and Hospital stood second and Max Super Specialty Hospital was third,” the release said.

Perceptual data collection

A primary survey was conducted among healthcare experts, including 726 physicians and 1,307 specialists, and the sample was selected, ensuring proper representation of cities and specialities.

The experts were asked to nominate and rate the top 10 multispeciality hospitals in India and in their own city. The specialists were also asked to nominate and rate the top 10 hospitals for specialisation. The exp’rts’ response for hospitals they are associated with were ignored.

Ranking methodology

The final rank for a hospital was based on the number of nominations received, ranks given, and the ratings on the following six parameters, including overall reputation, competency of doctors, infrastructure and facilities, patient care, hospital environment, and research and innovation