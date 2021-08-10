Chandigarh: PGI prof honoured with NAMS fellowship

Prof R K Ratho, Head, Department of Virology, PGI was honoured with a fellowship of the National Academy of Medical Sciences. (File)

Prof R K Ratho, Head, Department of Virology, PGI was honoured with a fellowship of the National Academy of Medical Sciences in the 60th convocation of the Academy on August 7 at New Delhi.

The award of the prestigious fellowship acknowledges his academic excellence and professional achievements.

Dr Ratho has established various national centres in the Department of Virology, including the Apex Referral Laboratory for the advanced diagnosis of Dengue, JE and Chikungunya under NVBDCP, the National Influenza like illness network centre (ILI) under the NCDC, the WHO National Measles and Rubella Laboratory, the Regional Virus Research Diagnostic Laboratory under the Dept of Health Research/ICMR to deal with high-risk viral pathogens of national importance including SARS-CoV2, Nipah, H1N1, Zika and CCHF etc.