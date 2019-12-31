Chandigarh: PGI issues precautions on preventing heart diseases

Yash Paul Sharma also gave suggestions for lifestyle changes, including reduction of weight, cutting down on alcohol consumption, and quitting smoking. Yash Paul Sharma also gave suggestions for lifestyle changes, including reduction of weight, cutting down on alcohol consumption, and quitting smoking.

PGIMER’s department of Cardiology issued a set of advisories on Monday for preventing heart diseases and keeping cardio-vascular health in a good condition. The advisory was issued at an especially crucial time, as the risk of developing such diseases increases, even in otherwise healthy individual’s with no history of heart diseases, in the winter.

“In the cold weather, our vessels contract, decreasing the flow of blood to the heart and increasing the pressure on your heart. Thus, it can be quite dangerous for those who have not kept themselves warm enough during this season,” says Yash Paul Sharma. According to Sharma, patients of cardiac diseases should take extra care to keep themselves warm and avoid going for walks early morning or late evening.

However, doctors also prescribed regular physical exercise to all, amounting to at least 150 minutes of exercise for the week in total, ideally distributed over five days in the week. Exercise, according to the advisory, will also decrease stress levels, which can potentially be a cause for various cardiac diseases. “It is also important to eat right. Focus on consuming high quality protein and increase intake of whole foods, including fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Most importantly, decrease the amount of daily salt consumption, especially if you are already a heart patient,” says Sharma.

The cardiologist also advised the patients of cardio-vascular diseases to prepare for the winter season well in advance by stalking up on their medication so that they do not miss any dose.

Furthermore, he stressed on taking the medicine at the right time of the day. “Normally, we advise people to take medication right after breakfast, but that can turn out to be vague because people these days have breakfast at odd timings. So it’s best for them to take the medicine as soon as they wake up and not delay their medication,” advised the doctor.

He also gave suggestions for lifestyle changes, including reduction of weight, cutting down on alcohol consumption, and quitting smoking.

