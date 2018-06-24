Chandigarh: PGI holds symposium on muscular pain

Dr Hannes, as per the statement, emphasised not to depend purely on various investigative procedures for joint and musculoskeletal pains. Dr Hannes, as per the statement, emphasised not to depend purely on various investigative procedures for joint and musculoskeletal pains.

A SYMPOSIUM was organised by the Department of Physiotherapy, PGIMER, on Saturday. The topic of the symposium was Recent Updates: Myofascial Trigger Points.

A statement issued by PGI said eminent speaker and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Med. Hannes Muller-Ehrenberg, President and Founder of German Myofascial Pain Society, talked about recent advancements in diagnostic criteria and management approach for Myofascial Pain Syndrome. Myofascial pian refers to pain caused by muscular irritation.

Dr Hannes, as per the statement, emphasised not to depend purely on various investigative procedures for joint and musculoskeletal pains.

Recognition and reproduction of symptoms was his suggestion for clinical examination of patients suffering from Myofascial Pain Syndrome.

Dr Babita Ghai, Professor, Department of Anaesthesia, PGI, discussed various aspects of low back pain management in post-spinal surgery cases. Dr Ram Babu Professor, Dav Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, also discussed the issues of pain management with Dr Hannes.

