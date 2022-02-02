Chandigarh: PGI gets budget estimate of Rs 1,840 cr

The budget details for PGI were announced on Tuesday, with the institute receiving an estimate of Rs1,840 crore for the year 2022-23. This includes the budget for grant-in-aid salaries (Rs 1250 cr), grant-in-aid (general, Rs 230 cr), grant-in-aid (creation of capital assets, Rs 350 cr), and Swachhta Action Plan (Rs 10 cr).

According to Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director Administration, PGI, the institute never faces any shortage of budget, for if more is required later in the year, it is given. “The capital expenditure will cater to satellite centres of the institute in Una, Ferozepur, Sangrur, the Neurosciences Centre and Mother and Child Care 300-bed centre on the PGI campus. We are working towards giving patients the best care and these ongoing projects will benefit a large number of patients from across the region,” said Dhawan.