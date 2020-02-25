Chandigarh DC recommends changes in PG policy: Fire NOC must, annual renewal of registration

A house with PG accommodation in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) A house with PG accommodation in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

DEPUTY COMMISSIONER Mandip Singh Brar on Monday recommended changes in the policy for running paying guest accommodation in the city. He said fire NOC be made mandatory for all paying guest accommodations and an annual renewal be done instead of one-time registration of paying guest accommodations.

The recommendations were sent to Finance Secretary A K Sinha.

In an attempt to crack down on the illegal paying guest accommodations in the city, the Deputy Commissioner presided over a meeting with all the SDMs and other officials concerned of the UT Administration.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the SDMs to constitute teams for carrying out inspections in their respective areas. These teams would comprise representatives from different departments. The SDMs will ensure immediate action in accordance with law on detection of illegal paying guest facilities.

Besides, all the SDMs will convene a meeting with the different Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) as well as police officers in their respective jurisdictions to gather information regarding the running of any illegal paying guest establishments and expedite the pending cases of illegal paying guest establishments and ensure prompt action against the erring entities within the next few days.

The DC said that currently the guidelines for paying guest accommodation only provide for one-time registration. He directed the Estate Office to send a proposal for renewal of these registrations annually after due inspection of the premises.

He also directed the Estate Office to put in place a mechanism for speedy registration of all the entities which wish to legally register themselves as paying guest accommodation.

A call centre

The DC said that a call centre with Estate Office helpline number 1860-1802067 would be established where any citizen can call and provide information about any illegal paying guest facility. This call centre would immediately send the complaints to the SDMs concerned for immediate necessary action as per law.

The DC also made it clear that the Estate Office will immediately move a proposal for making the fire NOC and periodical fire inspections mandatory in any paying guest accommodation so as to ensure the safety of the life and property.

Verification

Apart from this, all the tenants are to be registered with the police which would regularly carry out checks and gather data about the number of tenants in a particular house. The SSP would share the data of any ‘abnormal’ number of tenants/guests with the SDMs concerned and also take independent action against them in accordance with the law.

Records peg total PGs in Chandigarh at 25, just one row exceeds this number

IN THE entire city, while the UT records show only 25 paying guest accommodations are registered, there are over 25 PGs running in just one row of a locality in Sector 15, Chandigarh.

Sector 15 is the hub of educational institutes which alone must be housing over 100 PG accommodations.

Students say in some cases all the three storeys have PGs and in other cases where owners are residing on the ground floor, the first and second floors are being run as paying guest accommodations.

In order to accommodate more and more students, small partitions are made in just one room using PVC and in some cases even curtains.

Students are charged between Rs 4,500 and Rs 14,000 each depending upon inclusion of food or facility of getting clothes washed or not.

“In case you don’t need the facility of food like in my case, charges are bed-wise. Rs 5,000 per bed is the charge and there are four beds in one small room of ours. There are four rooms on this floor where all the students are charged the similar rate,” a student studying at Panjab University said.

Another girl student said, “Not many in our PG have taken the facility of food because some find the quality of food not good. There have been cases of food poisoning as well.”

The PG business raises a question on the inadequate number of hostels in the city.

“Political parties on the campus book hostel seats for their references, so it is not easy to get a hostel seat,” a student said.

Resident welfare associations said that there are over 1,000 PGs operating in the city with no check.

“There are cases where owners have given the house and the contractor has further sublet it,” chairman of FOSWAC Baljinder Bittu said.

Most of the PGs are located around the place where educational institutes are situated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.