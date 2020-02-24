Chandigarh PG fire: Three deaths fire administration action frenzy

Officials have found that the PG facility where the fire broke out had violated several norms. (Express photo) Officials have found that the PG facility where the fire broke out had violated several norms. (Express photo)

The Chandigarh Adviser on Sunday ordered that all paying guest accommodations not complying with norms should be shut down within a week. UT Adviser Manoj Parida’s directions came a day after three lives were lost in a fire that tore through an “illegal” PG in Sector 32.

While speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the UT Adviser said, “All PGs that do not meet the specifications are ordered to be closed down within seven days. I have passed directions to inspect all the PGs, check all violations and put up a report.”

Teams have been constituted under respective Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) that will carry out an inspection of all such PG accommodations.

Even as there are around 1000 illegal PGs believed to be running from various houses in the city, there are just 25 registered in official records. The estate office is supposed to check all the building violations that are carried out by these owners to give the rooms to paying guests.

UT Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said that the respective SDMs have already been asked for a report in the case. “No leniency would be tolerated now. SDMs are already making checks in the case,” he said.

SDM (South) SK Jain, under whose jurisdiction Sector 32 “illegal” PG was running, said, “We are in the process of an inquiry. Action will be taken against the delinquent officials who were responsible to ensure that no illegal PG was being run.”

Officials have so far found that this particular PG accommodation had various violations like use of PVC for making partitions in the room. PVC is flammable and is prima facie the reason due to which fire spread, they added.

UT Estate Office’s records on Chandigarh Administration’s website revealed that the house where this illegal PG was being run was converted to “freehold” from “leasehold” in 2013 and is currently owned by Gaurav Aneja, his wife Kashish Aneja and mother Kamlesh Aneja. All three are currently staying in another house in Sector 30-B, according to UT Estate office’s records.

Chandigarh Administration, in the last four months, had issued notices to over a 100 PGs that were being run illegally across the city, especially in the sectors in the vicinity of the educational institutes.

Clamour to suspend errant officials

The fire incident, meanwhile, has led to outrage among city residents. Various resident welfare organisations have said that the officials who failed to crackdown on the illegal facility must be placed under suspension.

Chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association, Baljinder Singh Bittu, said, “These lower-level officials of estate department are fully aware where all these illegal PGs are running. They just intentionally shut their eyes after getting their palms greased and that is how this illegal business gets a boost in the city.”

Dyal Krishan , president of Joint Action Committee, said, “Other than just making customary arrests, I request the administration that those officials should be placed under suspension with whose connivance this PG was being run illegally and officials had intentionally shut their eyes.”

He added, “In a city like Chandigarh, your vehicle gets towed away if you park your car illegally for even two minutes and here for years together illegal business is going on and administration does nothing.”

