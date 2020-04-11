Chandigarh PG fire: Probe transferred to crime branch

The police had registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the property owner Gaurav Aneja and two PG operators including Nitesh Bansal. (Express photo) The police had registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the property owner Gaurav Aneja and two PG operators including Nitesh Bansal. (Express photo)

The investigations in the case pertaining to the death of three women in a major fire incident at a Paying Guest accommodation in Sector 32 was transferred to the crime branch on Thursday. Earlier, the matter was being probed by Sector 34 police station officials.

“It is a complicated case involving several aspects. A few suspects are yet to be arrested. The probe was transferred to the crime branch for its speedy disposal. Officers at the Sector 34 Police Station are already overloaded with other law and order duties. The crime branch is exclusively for carrying investigations in crimes of heinous nature,” said a police officer.

Three women aged between 19 and 22, Prakshi, a resident of Punjab’s Kotkapura, Riya, a resident of Punjab’s Kapurthala, and Muskan from Haryana’s Hisar lost their lives in the fire incident on February 22. Other occupants of the women’s PG jumped from the balconies to save their life.

Later, a probe by SDM (South) S K Jain indicted Gaurav Aneja, Nitesh Bansal and Nitesh Popli along with the area beat police officer, and the concerning enforcement wing sub inspector of the UT estate office for procedural lapses.

The police investigation also revealed that the PG was being illegally operated. Meanwhile, sources said, the probe report concludes that the cause of fire incident was a short-circuit from a power switch. The report blamed the plywood and sunmica products used for dividing the rooms for the spread of the fire.

Accused Nitesh Bansal, Nitesh Popli and Gaurav Aneja were booked and arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

