Chandigarh PG fire: Police fail to arrest two absconding accused, CFSL team collects samples

Accused Nitesh Bansal in the police custody. (Express photo) Accused Nitesh Bansal in the police custody. (Express photo)

The police is yet to arrest two of the accused who were running an illegal Paying Guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 32 where a fire broke out on Saturday, killing three women. The third accused, Nitish Bansal, was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in two-day police custody.

A team of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) also visited the PG and collected samples to ascertain the exact reason of the fire. Police officers said that so far the fire seems to have been caused due to a short circuit.

“We will examine the collected samples. The exact cause of the fire can be ascertained after a thorough examination. There was a burnt mobile charger inside the room. We have taken samples from the rooms and will examine them,” said a CFSL team member.

The fire that broke put on Saturday, engulfed the first floor of the PG accommodation, where the victims were present at the time of the incident. A police officer said that one of the victims, Muskan, died due to severe burn injuries, while the other two, identified as Riya and Pakshi, are suspected to have died due to asphyxiation. However, the exact cause of death will only by confirmed by the post-mortem reports.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 34 police station, Inspector Baldev Kumar, said that they are conducting raids to arrest the other two accused, Gaurav Aneja and Nitish Popli. Gaurav Aneja is the owner of the house where the PG was being run, while Nitish Popli and Nitish Bansal were running the PG.

“We have to get documents pertaining to the permissions for running the PG from the accused and to give the house on lease to other people to run the PG house,” added the Inspector.

