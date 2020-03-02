Chandigarh: 25 PG accommodations registered in all these years, 35 in just 2 days

It is raining PG (paying guest) registrations at the help desk opened by the Chandigarh administration. (File) It is raining PG (paying guest) registrations at the help desk opened by the Chandigarh administration. (File)

After the Administration’s drive against the illegal PG, in two days, 35 PG registrations have taken place. On Saturday alone, there were 17 applications for registering their paying guest accommodations.

Not just registrations but the helpline number is also flooded with complaints of illegal PGs running in Chandigarh. On Saturday alone, there were 15 complaints on the helpline of which seven were from south division, five were from central division and three from east division.

The department had sealed three PGs on Saturday — two in Sector 15 and one in Sector 20. On Sunday, three complaints were received at the helpline and all were from south division.

The Chandigarh Administration is also mulling over opening community centres for the evicted PG students.

City Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra too had written to the UT Advisor seeking opening of community centres for children as he claimed that students were spending nights in parks.

“This is to bring to your kind attention that after the recent incident of fire breaking out in a PG in the city, which caused the sad death of three young girls, many PGs are shutting down suddenly due to fear of persecution and action by Chandigarh Administration which has woken up from its slumber. Though it is needed that action is taken against erring PG owners, the Chandigarh Administration should also make some arrangements for the hundreds of young students who have come on streets in the absence of anywhere to reside after closure of their PG. It has been brought to my notice that girls who were evicted suddenly from their PGs spent the night in various parks across the city, which is absolutely unsafe and involves various safety concerns,” he said in the letter.

Chhabra alleged that it was “Chandigarh Administration’s absolute responsibility to have conducted checks earlier and if any laxity was found on behalf of PG owners, appropriate action should have been taken”.

“If this was done earlier, loss of lives and consequent inconvenience to students could have been averted. So, it is suggested and requested that PG owners should be given at least one month to complete the necessary changes / requirements in their premises, so that students are not left homeless during this time of examinations. It is also pertinent to mention that these students who come to Chandigarh from distant areas for studies or jobs etc. also bring in revenue for the administration, city and its residents,” it was added.

To ensure that students get safe environment, he said that “Community Centres of Chandigarh Administration should be opened for these students, so that the students can have some place to reside”.

Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar had said that inspections would continue and that “Administration has not directed to close down the paying guest accommodations but was just asking them to operate in a lawful manner”.

