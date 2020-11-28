Chandigarh: Pet dog goes missing; owner files complaint, announces reward

The Tibetan Mastiff named Pablo with his owner Tejinder Singh.

The owner of a Tibetan Mastiff aged one and half year old, who has been missing since Diwali, has announced a reward of Rs 31,000 for anyone who finds his missing pet.

The pet, named Pablo, went missing from his home in Sector 25 after firecrackers triggered his anxiety.

“I brought Pablo when he was six months old and this was his first Diwali at my I only heard that firecrackers disturb the animals, but this incident has left me shattered. Around 7 pm on the night of Diwali, a firecracker fired by one of my neighbors fell in the lawn inside my house, where my pets were also roaming. The sound disturbed sound disturbed both my pets. Our caretaker managed to get one of them inside, but in the meantime, Pablo ran out of the house. We searched him the whole night but he was nowhere to be found,” said Tejinder Singh, Pablo’s owner.

“Tibetan Mastiff is a mountain dog, which is considered to be intelligent. Singh never took Pablo out for fear of strays, which is why I feel he is unable to trace his way back home. Tibetan Mastiff is a rare breed in the Tricity,” said Vinod Kumar Sonu, a canine expert and trainer.

The local police launched a hunt to trace the dog but to no avail. A DDR was lodged at PS Chandimandir.

