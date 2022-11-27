Chandigarh: PECFEST day two features street theatre, DJs and more

The second day of PECFEST 2022 began at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, with students from various schools of Chandigarh in the event titled Neev – The PECFEST Olympiad organised by the international student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

The day two concluded with international DJ and Music icon Olly Esse playing at the star night.

The nukkad naatak (street theatre) competition was another major highlight of the fest.

The college hosted two major participating teams – Shor and Natyamanch from UIET, Hoshiarpur and PEC, Chandigarh, respectively.

The home team Natyamanch took the winning lead by a slight margin. Their performance was about leading social issues in society, including but not limited to illiteracy, lack of humanity, etc.

Multiple signature events of the PECFEST organised by various cultural clubs and technical societies of the college were some of the major highlights.