Chandigarh: PCA restrains DDA from appearing on behalf of ‘delinquent cops’

Police Complaint Authority (PCA) on Monday restrained Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Atul Sethi from appearing on behalf of “delinquent police personnel”. DDA Atul Sethi appeared in the PCA on behalf of two policemen — former SHO of PS 19, Inspector Ashwani Attri and Sub Inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh — against whom a dentist, Dr Mohit Dhawan, filed a complaint of harassment and implicating him in the false case.

The orders were issued by the full bench headed by PCA Chairman, Justice (Rtd) MS Chauhan. Justice (Rtd) MS Chauhan said, “Indeed, DDA Atul Sethi is for representing the police personnel but not for the delinquent cops. And once, he had informed the PCA that SSP told him verbally to appear on the behalf of cops in the PCA. How can a government officer issue verbal orders. The orders must be in the writing. I restrained ADA Atul Sethi for appearing on the behalf of delinquent police personnel in PCA today.”

When contacted, Atul Sethi said, “I was asked to restrain from appearing on the behalf of delinquent police personnel. I am yet to receive the copy. I once informed the PCA about the precedent, in which ADAs were appeared on the behalf of police personnel without any written orders issued by SSP. Before me, ADAs were appearing in PCA without any written orders.”

The complainant, Dr Mohit Dhawan of Sector 21, is accused in a case of forgery and cheating for providing dental implants of “poor quality” to an NRI woman of US, Gertrude D’Souza, in March, 2018.

Dhawan said, “In my complaint before PCA, I accused the police personnel for fabricating the facts. I was booked in a false case. I was not given the time and opportunity to present myself. Chandigarh police under the influence of officers from Delhi registered a false case against me.”

In July, PCA had directed DGP and SSP, Chandigarh, to clear their stand on the issue of verbally allowing Additional District Attorney (DDA) Atul Sethi for appearing on the behalf of two policemen against those a complaint is pending in PCA.

