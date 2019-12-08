Chandigarh: Passengers on board, CTU bus, auto-rickshaw indulge in chase over minor mishap

The incident occurred around 3.20 pm after a brush between the vehicles damaged the right side mirror of the bus. (Representational Image) The incident occurred around 3.20 pm after a brush between the vehicles damaged the right side mirror of the bus. (Representational Image)

Passengers of a CTU bus route number 2C and those riding an auto-rickshaw faced inconvenience near Kalagram light point on Saturday, as the drivers of the two vehicles engaged in a verbal spat, followed by a chase.

The incident occurred around 3.20 pm after a brush between the vehicles damaged the right side mirror of the bus. The mirror broke allegedly after the roof of the auto hit the mirror.

Onlookers said that the two vehicles’ drivers put the commuters’ life on risk as the CTU bus driver chased the auto to stop it and the auto driver made his best attempts to escape, but failed. Both the vehicles were on the way towards the Housing Board Light Point from the Railway light point.

After being caught, auto driver, Shaukin, was only allowed to leave the spot after he paid Rs 200 to bus driver Kala to compensate for the damaged side mirror.

Meanwhile, passengers of CTU number 2C route bus were shifted to another CTU bus en route to Manimajra and Panchkula.

Although, the auto driver, Shaukin, declined to take the responsibility of damaging the mirror, he paid the damage money as other auto drivers advised him to do so to get rid of the situation.

Sunil Kumar of Sector 18 in Panchkula, said, “We are all stunned to see the chase between the bus and auto. As the bus stopped, we urged the driver to shift us to another bus. We were shifted to another bus. It was not right to speed the bus this way on a busy road.” There were half a dozen passengers riding in the auto.

CTU driver Kala said, “I am a contractual employee. I would have to pay for the damaged side mirror, if the auto driver had not paid for the damage. I would have complained to the local police in that case.”

