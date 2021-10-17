Chandigarh, parts of Punjab, Haryana to record rainfall in next 48 hours

Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana is expecting moderate to heavy rainfall for next 48 hours (October 17 and 18), the weather department said on Saturday.

The wind speed is expected to be 40-50kmph in parts of the two neighboring states, the impact of which will be felt in the UT as well.

A scientist with Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, said, “Due to the northern winds, days have become less warm. As lower pressure builds in the Bay of Bengal in the next two-three days, heavy rain fall is expected in the hills and the lower areas. The rainfall will bring the overall temperature down as well, with the nights being cooler than before.”

The temperature in Chandigarh has been ranging between 36 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius over the past one week.