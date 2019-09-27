Chandigarh: Part 4 bought to douse fire, these bikes, tenders worth Rs 69 lakh hardly used

Seven Modified firefighting bikes worth Rs 49 lakh and four Tata Xenon small firefighting tenders worth Rs 20 lakh were purchased last year by the cash-starved Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for its fire department. But the vehicles remain mostly unused. The advantage of these bikes and vehicles is that they can enter the congested areas to douse the fire. But due to improper specifications, firemen say that the bikes have become too heavy after the installation of the firefighting equipment that they are unable to carry them to the spot. A written complaint too was made to the UT Adviser on condition of anonymity stating that these bikes and Xenon vehicles were a complete wastage of money but nothing happened.

Advertising

In 2018, these seven Royal Enfield bikes were flagged off. Each bike was fitted with 10-litre water mist advanced firefighting technology (AFT) on each side. The cost of one bike was around Rs 1 lakh but after getting the equipment fitted, the cost of each came out to be Rs 7 lakh. Thus, seven of these bikes cost Rs 49 lakh.

“We also thought that these bikes would be of great use when they came. But after the firefighting equipment was installed, the bikes are not stable at all when you drive. They cannot maintain balance. Therefore, they are not used much. The department should have thought before purchasing these,” a leading fireman said on condition of anonymity.

It was specified that there are two AFT machines weighing 25 kilograms each with 10 litre water capacity on both sides and Enfield is otherwise heavy adding to the existing weight. Thus, it becomes difficult to drive and due to the machines, the pillion rider also cannot sit properly.

Advertising

He added, “If the officials want little use of these bikes, they should make sure that there are additional supporting tyres to these. It is not easy for a pillion rider to deboard these bikes. But in this amount, they could have purchased two good fire tenders.”

Sources said that a few months ago after the senior officers got to know that the bikes were not being used, an order was passed to take them to the spot and ensure that this is the first to reach the spot when a fire breaks out. “But with just a phone call, how would you know if a fire is small or big? Only after going to the spot,” another fire official said. “If a fire broke out at the dumping ground or at a showroom, what is the use of taking this bike?”

It was said that Tata Xenon vehicles are also wastage of money as the vehicle purchased has just a single cabin, which is a two-seater.

“As per norms, in a crew, there are supposed to be four persons whenever a fire breaks out. But here just one fireman can go with the driver as it is a two-seater,” it was added.

A few months ago, a fire tender purchased at a cost of Rs 20 lakh stationed at Sector 11 fire station was declared condemned when for around 15 years the officials did not get a permanent registration number for it and it remained with a temporary number. As it remained off road, it was declared condemned.

City Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra said that the officials were splurging money. “Otherwise they say they are short of funds but they have been splurging public money on things which are not of practical use. I have been told many a time by the fire officials that they are not of any use. At least before purchasing, a report of their feasibility should have been called for by those who actually have to use it,” said Chhabra. “By just sitting in the office how can you make purchases?”