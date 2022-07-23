scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Chandigarh: Parking attendant foils drug peddling bid, seizes 800 gm opium

Devi along with another attendant Reena were on duty when she observed suspicious activities. Two men were carrying a black colored bag, which was being exchanged.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 23, 2022 2:31:10 am
Sources said the CCTV cameras installed at the parking lot were not functional. (Representational)

A 35-year-old alert parking attendant foiled a drug peddling bid, seizing almost 800 gm opium stacked in a bag at a paid parking lot in Sector 17. Though the attendant, Krishna Devi, managed to catch one of the three suspects, he also escaped on a motorcycle, leaving behind a bag containing the substance. The incident took place on Thursday.

Devi along with another attendant Reena were on duty when she observed suspicious activities. Two men were carrying a black colored bag, which was being exchanged. Devi claimed that moments after she caught the bag, a man appeared in the parking lot claiming that he is a policeman and tried to compel her to handover the bag to him.

“The man, who was in plain clothes, tried to compel me to hand over the bag to him. I did not budge. I had still not made a call to the police control room. In his presence, I called 112. Subsequently, police personnel reached the parking lot and the man slipped away. Later, the police took me to Sector 17 police station. They tried to obtain a statement from me which I did not want to record,” Devi, a widow and mother of two, said.

Devi, a resident of Mani Majra, added, “I do not know why the police were trying to convince me to not pursue the matter. I was surprised. I conveyed what had happened in the parking lot to contractor and other employees. They also reached the police station. On Friday, I was again called to the police post in Sector 17. I said that I will identify the three men including the motorcyclist.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

Sources said the CCTV cameras installed at the parking lot were not functional. Station House Officer Sector 17 police station, Inspector Om Parkash, said, “The bag contains 800 gm opium. A case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered on the statement of parking attendant, Krishna Devi. The investigation has started.” A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.

More from Chandigarh

 

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement