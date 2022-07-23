Chandigarh: Parking attendant foils drug peddling bid, seizes 800 gm opium

A 35-year-old alert parking attendant foiled a drug peddling bid, seizing almost 800 gm opium stacked in a bag at a paid parking lot in Sector 17. Though the attendant, Krishna Devi, managed to catch one of the three suspects, he also escaped on a motorcycle, leaving behind a bag containing the substance. The incident took place on Thursday.

Devi along with another attendant Reena were on duty when she observed suspicious activities. Two men were carrying a black colored bag, which was being exchanged. Devi claimed that moments after she caught the bag, a man appeared in the parking lot claiming that he is a policeman and tried to compel her to handover the bag to him.

“The man, who was in plain clothes, tried to compel me to hand over the bag to him. I did not budge. I had still not made a call to the police control room. In his presence, I called 112. Subsequently, police personnel reached the parking lot and the man slipped away. Later, the police took me to Sector 17 police station. They tried to obtain a statement from me which I did not want to record,” Devi, a widow and mother of two, said.

Devi, a resident of Mani Majra, added, “I do not know why the police were trying to convince me to not pursue the matter. I was surprised. I conveyed what had happened in the parking lot to contractor and other employees. They also reached the police station. On Friday, I was again called to the police post in Sector 17. I said that I will identify the three men including the motorcyclist.”

Sources said the CCTV cameras installed at the parking lot were not functional. Station House Officer Sector 17 police station, Inspector Om Parkash, said, “The bag contains 800 gm opium. A case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered on the statement of parking attendant, Krishna Devi. The investigation has started.” A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.