Chandigarh: Parked on main road, cycle track, 30 vehicles challaned, 11 towed away

A vehilce being challaned on slip road near St Stephen School in Sector 45, Chandigarh. (Express photo) A vehilce being challaned on slip road near St Stephen School in Sector 45, Chandigarh. (Express photo)

AROUND 30 vehicles were challaned and 11 vehicles towed away after they were found parked on the main road and cycle track passing before the entrance gate of St Stephen School, Sector 45, on Wednesday. The challaned vehicles belonged to the parents of school students who came to attend Parents Teacher Meeting (PTM) at the school.

Principal of St Stephen School-45, Louis Lopez, said, “As the traffic police personnel started challaning the vehicles parked on the main road and slip road, which has now been declared a cycle track, we made announcements requesting parents to park their cars inside the school premises. But we have also limited space on our school premises. Later, we requested the parents to park their cars behind a roundabout, which is situated at a long distance. I had spoken to traffic police personnel yesterday informing them a PTM would be held in the school today. We are cooperating with the traffic police personnel and will shortly find out a solution to this.”

Mandeep Kaur, one of the visitors to the school whose car was challaned for being parked on the cycle track, said, “I was stunned to see the wheels of my car being clamped. Later, my car was taken to Sector 29 police lines. It was a harassment for us.” The challans were issued for wrong parking, parking on the cycle tracks and driving motor vehicles on the cycle tracks.

Traffic marshal Surinder Kumar Manocha said, “We also initiated proceedings under Section 184 of the MV Act, 1988, for riding the motor vehicles on the cycle track. We informed the school management about the challan drive. We advised the school management to brief the parents on not parking their vehicles on the main road and cycle track.”

DSP (traffic, south division) Amrao Singh said, “The vehicles, which were parked outside the school on main road and on cycle track, created chaos and traffic jam on the road dividing sectors 33 and 45. We challaned and toed away the vehicles as per traffic rules. Although the school management claims that the road which touches the entry gate of their school is a slip road, actually it is a cycle track.”

