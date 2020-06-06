Chandigarh: Parida tweets on parents taking kids to Sukhna Lake, faces flak

Multiple users called his tweet ‘insensitive’, in ‘bad taste’ and even questioned why the lake was opened in the first place and demanded a ‘sensitivity training’ for the IAS officer. Multiple users called his tweet ‘insensitive’, in ‘bad taste’ and even questioned why the lake was opened in the first place and demanded a ‘sensitivity training’ for the IAS officer.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida on Friday faced flak for his tweet in which he hinted at the use of police force against parents who were bringing their children to Sukhna Lake and also said he would not mind their ‘early departure’ through coronavirus.

Parida’s tweet reads, “It was really sad to see educated people brining small kids to Sukhna lake. I really don’t mind these stupid adults’ ‘early departure’ through corona, but risking young innocent lives of future generations is criminal. Plan to use police to drill sense in their head. What say?”

Rajeev Godara, Swaraj India’s Haryana president in a tweet, said, “This tweet is a reflection of lord sahib-like ego. An official calling someone stupid indicates how the power has gone to his head. Now out of habit, you will say this is a personal tweet and not official. Then talk of involving the police is in personal capacity or official?”

One of the users replied to his tweet saying, “Sir, you can’t call a parent of a stupid or criminal mind. Every parent knows very well about the safety and well being of their kids while going outside and in home as well. They are not stupid. Sorry, but your statement is not appreciated.”

Parida told The Indian Express, “This is my personal private non-official twitter account. Some strong provocative words are needed to persuade people not to expose small children to risk of corona infection. As per MHA orders, kids and old people must stay indoors. Twitter is not an official gazette notification that every word has to be legally worded, vetted and then stated. It is written in a humorous way to touch where it hurts- ‘fear of death’. I am sure Chandigarh twitterati have right sense of humour, except diehard critics.”

When questioned whether his tweet can be called personal even though he hinted towards the use of police, he said, “I have asked for opinion.”

