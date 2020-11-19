Chandigarh: Parents of five students fail to pay fees, school seeks court intervention

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on December 9.

The Saupin Education Foundation (Saupins School) of Chandigarh has filed a civil suit at Chandigarh district court against parents of five students, seeking directions for them to deposit the school fee from July to October this year.

The district court has issued notices to the parents. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on December 9. The school has submitted that the parents have failed to deposit the tuition fee. The school even issued legal notices to the parents to clear the arrears of tuition fee and deposit the subsequent fee but to no avail.

The school contended that it is a minority educational institution and has no other sources of income to pay salary to teachers and non-teaching staff, as directed by the HC. As the parents did not deposit the tuition fee, the school suffered a shortfall of over Rs 70 lakh from April to September. It submitted that it has the right to claim tuition fee and parents are duty-bound to deposit it as per laws and rules of the institution.

The Punjab and Haryana HC has issued directions to the parents to deposit the tuition fee, the school has argued. Advocate Jasdeep Kaur, counsel for the school, contended that a parents has to deposit fee of Rs 24,864 for their son, who is in Class V.

The Saupin Education Foundation has branches in Mohali, Panchkula and the UT.

