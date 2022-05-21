scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Chandigarh: Parents hesitant, schools want more time

Parents have expressed hesitation to get their children vaccinated and urged the schools to allow online mode of education for unvaccinated students.

Chandigarh |
May 21, 2022 7:59:14 am
covid-19, covid vaccine, schools, Chandigarh, Indian express, Indian express news, Punjab newsKids queue up at a vaccination centre. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Written by Sakshi Sahi

Parents have expressed hesitation to get their children vaccinated and urged the schools to allow online mode of education for unvaccinated students.

At the same time, private schools, most of those who have decided not to go ahead with hybrid mode(offline plus online education) want Chandigarh Administration to relook and defer its orders restricting unvaccinated children from attending classes.

H S Mamik, president of the Independent Schools Association (ISA), Chandigarh, stated that the administration must give time at least till May 20.

“Schools will provide camps for vaccination but for that we need some more time. It is not possible for us to vaccinate the students in just five days. At least till May 20, time be given. Moreover, no school is promoting online classes and we also want that students attend classes physically,” he stated.

On the other hand, parents are hesitant regarding the vaccination.

Nitin Goyal, president of Chandigarh Parents Association, said, “The fact is that parents are hesitating to vaccinate their children. They don’t feel comfortable because of the opinion that it is not safe for their wards. Instead, they should be given some more time to understand that vaccine is safe. But saying that children be restricted from attending physical classes isn’t done.”

He stated they have sent two applications to the Director of School Education and Secretary Education of Chandigarh regarding online classes for unvaccinated schoolchildren.

