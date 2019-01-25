Chandigarh: Parent claims schoolkids served liquor at top hotel, management denies

A Chandigarh resident has alleged a top hotel in Sector 5, Panchkula, served liquor to underage students during a farewell party and accused the police of not reacting swiftly to her repeated calls.

The farewell party was reportedly hosted by Class X students of a private school in Sector 38 at WelcomHotel Bella Vista on Wednesday. The school management was not associated with it.

Navpret Kaur, who had gone to the hotel to pick up her daughter, said she was shocked to see the students under the influence of alcohol and that some of them had even passed out. Kaur called up the Panchkula police, but to no avail. Later, she shared her experience on the Facebook wall of the Panchkula police commissioner. Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh said he has marked a probe to Assistant Commissioner of Police Nupur Bishnoi. “A police party had gone to WelcomHotel Bella Vista last night, but by that time, most of the students along with their parents had left. The complainant had also left. Hotel management claimed students consumed liquor outside and then came to the hotel. However, I instructed my staff to conduct a probe and studied the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the hotel,” said Singh.

Kaur said she had gone around 10.30 pm and found the students were not in their senses. “Some of them were not even able to stand. Some girls told me that they were served liquor mixed in juice. I repeatedly told the hotel staffers to call the manager, but he refused to come out. I made repeated calls to Panchkula police control room and my phone was picked only the fifth time. The receiver told me that he was sending a police party. I waited for 20 minutes, but nobody came,” said Kaur.

Risabh Mohan, head, administration and commercial, WelcomHotel Bella Vista, said they do not serve liquor to any person below the age of 25 years. “Last night, a party was held on the rooftop, but we did not serve liquor. The guests came to the hotel after having alcohol outside the hotel.”

Asked why they allowed youngsters to enter the hotel under the influence of alcohol, another official said, “How can we tell a guest not to enter? There was only one woman who was claiming that liquor was served to the children. We have CCTV footage.”

But, the official refused to share the footage. Meanwhile, Kaur’s FB post has been getting tremendous response from netizens who have criticised Panchkula police for their slow response.