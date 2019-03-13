Chandigarh: As financial year nears its end, Panjab University abuzz with events

As the current academic session nears its end, Panjab University is buzzing with events. In the last 12 days, more than 70 different events were held on the campus.

PU officials say that since the financial year is also coming to an end, many departments, that were yet to spend their pending funds as part of annual budget, held many events on campus.

From blood donation camp on March 1 to interaction with film director, Jatinder Mauhar, Tuesday, the university has seen numerous events in the last 12 days.

International seminar on ‘The Electoral System: Democracy, Laws and Issues’, in collaboration with Nottingham Trent University, was organised on March 9 in PU, where Justice Rajiv Sharma from Punjab and Haryana High Court was the chief guest.

On the occasion, he explained different facets of democracy and how judiciary plays a role in working of democratic institutions. A seven-day national workshop on ‘Inclusion: Make it Happen’, also commenced Monday.

Prominent personalities from different walks of life are being invited for the events. A seminar on media crisis was also held recently, in which reporting during crisis situations, ethics in journalism, spread of fake news and more such topics, were discussed.

Among the events, a commemorative postage stamp of Professor RC Paul, former Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, was released by Punjab’s Governor VP Singh Badnore on March 6.

Director Public Relations Renuka Salwan told Newsline, “It is the last month to spend funds. Departments do not get enough time to spend funds as they receive them very late. For this reason, the university is having all these events in the last couple of weeks of financial year.”