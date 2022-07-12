Chandigarh panel recommends felling of 2 matured heritage trees, pruning of branches of three others

Following the death of a class X student and injuries to many after a 250-year-old tree fell on them at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, Chandigarh, a committee under the Chandigarh Administration recommended felling of two over matured heritage trees and pruning of branches of three heritage trees.

A survey was carried out of all the heritage trees by various teams constituted for the purpose.

The Chandigarh Administration has also further directed its team to go for an extensive survey of all dead and dry trees and trees posing danger to human life and property in the city.

UT Adviser ?Dharam Pal said that all 30 heritage trees have been thoroughly verified by the committee.

The committee comprised officers from Engineering Department, Horticulture Wing of Municipal Corporation and Forest Department, UT Chandigarh, who have to check the health, strength and vulnerability to uprooting.

“After thorough examination of all the aspects, the committee has recommended pruning of branches of three heritage trees, including one at Sukhna Lake, and felling of two over-matured trees in Sector 19 and 23. The committee found them dangerous following which the recommendations were given,” it was stated.

1,634 DEAD AND DRY TREES WERE CUT IN LAST FIVE YEARS

The Adviser justified that “felling of dead and dry trees is carried out by the Administration on a regular basis following due protocol and during last five years, as many as 1634 dead and dry trees have been cut from various places in Chandigarh”.

In all, as many as six teams consisting officers from Engineering Department, Horticulture Wing of Municipal Corporation and Forest Department, Chandigarh were deployed for carrying out survey of 211 schools.

The team has conducted the detailed survey of 201 schools and other educational institutions.

The teams are likely to submit their report on Tuesday.

“In order to avert any unfateful incident, the Administration shall remove all the dead/dry trees which are posing danger to life and property within a week’s time,” the administration stated.

“A detailed review of the matter has been taken by the UT Adviser to the Administrator with all departments concerned, sounding alerts to sincerely work for the protection and well being of the society,” a statement issued by the administration said.

The UT Adviser said that pruning of the trees/ termite treatment of the trees should also be done wherever required on a top priority with special attention on the schools.

CONDITION OF PATIENTS AT PGI

The 15-year-old patient who had undergone amputation of left arm above elbow, underwent a procedure of Stump Closure on Monday. “Her vitals are stable,” PGI said.

The 16-year-old patient who had fracture at level L1 and L2 spine and has undergone surgery for the same is stable.

Sheela, the woman attendant who had suffered head injuries, is still admitted to the ICU. “She is still maintaining M5, E1 status,” PGI said.

STUDENT WHO ESCAPED unhurt

A student who too was sitting under the tree but managed to come out is under extreme shock. While explaining the ordeal, she said, “I was sitting under the tree, having brunch with my friends. We all were laughing and enjoying, planning our weekends. All of a sudden, we saw big chunks of the tree falling down. It sounded like thunder and lightning.

We saw how much the tree had bent. It was all very frightening. My friends and I were the first ones to scream. Seeing us, the rest looked up and saw the tree. The tree was heading for them. We all fled. The ones sitting on the floor were too late for the tree had trapped them and decided their fate. Those far from the tree were the ones to get major injuries. Two of us couldn’t make it to safety — a student and a staff. For every other Carmelite, the soul was torn in half.”

RESPONSIBILITY NOT FIXED YET

It has been over three days since the incident happened. However, the Chandigarh Administration has not yet fixed responsibility in the matter.

From day one, the administration has been putting it entirely on the school administration that the upkeep and protection of the tree is to be seen by the one in whose area the tree falls. It also cited a 2017 order of the then Home Secretary on the heritage trees.

Protest by Youth Congress

Chandigarh Youth Congress activists under the leadership of president Manoj Lubana staged a peaceful protest to demand justice for Heerakshi, Sheela and other injured students.

“It is a matter of shame that even after so many days of the incident in Carmel convent school, no one is taking responsibility for the incident. Police, Chandigarh Administration and school all are acting as silent spectators,” said Lubana.

He added, “It is the Chandigarh Administration along with School administration that is at fault. FIR should be lodged against them for this negligence. The responsible person for this incident should be identified and should be severely punished.”