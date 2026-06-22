Can Chandigarh stay Chandigarh? Panel formed amid row over Master Plan amendments
Several resident welfare associations, citizen groups and planning experts have voiced concerns that the amendments could fundamentally alter Chandigarh’s planned character and place additional pressure on already stretched civic infrastructure.
Amid mounting opposition from residents, urban planners and environmental groups to the proposed amendments to Chandigarh’s Master Plan-2031, the UT Administration has constituted a nine-member Screening Committee to examine objections and suggestions received from stakeholders.
The committee, headed by Secretary Engineering Prema Puri, has been tasked with scrutinising representations received on the draft amendments notified on May 22 and the subsequent addendum issued on May 29. The panel includes senior officials of the Chandigarh Administration, Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Housing Board, besides urban planning experts and former town planners.
The move comes after the proposed changes triggered widespread debate across the city. Several resident welfare associations, citizen groups and planning experts have voiced concerns that the amendments could fundamentally alter Chandigarh’s planned character and place additional pressure on already stretched civic infrastructure.
Experts opposing the amendments have argued that the city is already grappling with increasing traffic congestion, a shortage of parking spaces, rising demand for water and electricity, and mounting pressure on sewage and drainage systems. They contend that any move towards higher-density development or increased commercial activity should be preceded by a comprehensive assessment of infrastructure capacity and corresponding upgrades.
Another major concern relates to the preservation of Chandigarh’s unique urban design. Opponents maintain that the city was conceived as a low-density, carefully planned urban centre with abundant green spaces and regulated land use. They fear that some of the proposed amendments could dilute these planning principles and adversely affect the city’s architectural and cultural identity.
Environmental groups have also expressed concerns over the potential impact on green belts, tree cover and air quality. Some stakeholders have sought detailed studies on the city’s carrying capacity before any significant changes to planning norms are approved.
Questions have also been raised about the adequacy of public consultation before the proposed amendments, with several organisations demanding greater transparency in the decision-making process.
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According to the Administration’s order, the Screening Committee will tabulate all objections and suggestions, conduct hearings and provide objectors an opportunity to present their views in person. The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations within one month.
The Administration has said the exercise is intended to ensure that all viewpoints are considered before a final decision is taken. Given the scale of the public response and the significance of the proposed changes, the committee’s recommendations are expected to be closely watched by residents and other stakeholders.
The constitution of the panel marks a key step in a process that could shape the future course of development in Chandigarh, a city whose planning and urban form have long been regarded as among the most distinctive in the country.
WHAT ARE THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS?
The proposed amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 mark a significant shift from the city’s traditional low-rise development model towards higher-density and vertical growth. The draft proposes increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR), greater building heights and enhanced ground coverage norms in several parts of the city, particularly in Phase II, Phase III and peripheral sectors.
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The Administration has argued that the changes are necessary to address land scarcity, accommodate future population growth and make better use of limited urban land resources.
A key component of the proposal is the promotion of high-rise residential development, including government housing and group housing projects. The amendments seek to encourage modern residential complexes and mixed-use development corridors while restricting further expansion of traditional plotted housing in certain areas. The Administration maintains that these measures would help create additional housing stock, improve affordability and support sustainable urban growth.
The draft amendments also propose major changes for commercial and industrial areas. These include higher FAR for industrial and commercial properties, relaxation of development controls, mixed land-use provisions in select areas and the fragmentation of larger industrial plots into smaller units to facilitate more efficient land utilisation.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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