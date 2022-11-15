Chandigarh panel gives final go-ahead to Indian Air Force Heritage Centre

The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee on Monday gave the final go-ahead to the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre which is to come up at the Government Press building in Sector 18, Chandigarh.

The committee gave its nod at a meeting chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

In June, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Chandigarh Administration and the Indian Air Force. Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Chandigarh Administrator, had witnessed the ceremony for signing of MoU about the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre.

It was stated that this centre will have simulators, decommissioned aircraft, aero engines, and other IAF artefacts. The centre will include virtual reality and AI technology.

At the time of MoU signing, it was said by the UT Administration, ”It will be informative and motivate our youth to join armed forces. This will strengthen our force and thereby lead to national integration. This will also provide job opportunities for the youth. The centre will highlight the crucial role of Air Force in various wars and assistance rendered by IAF for the civil air operations.”

The Chief of Air Staff had also presented a model replica of propeller of IAF aircraft as the first IAF artefact of this centre.

It was stated that this heritage centre will bring awareness in the region, particularly among the students about the role and contribution of the Indian Air Force in national security and defence and that this Indian Air Force Heritage Centre will attract tourists from different regions and will also be one of the most educative and informative centres for the people.

Advertisement

Installation of MIG 21 and GNAT aircraft to cost Rs 25.69 lakh

As preparations are going on for setting up of the centre, tenders are being floated by the engineering wing of the Chandigarh Administration.

The installation of MiG-21 aircraft and G-NAT aircraft on pole of the UT Press Building in Sector 18 was to cost Rs 25.69 lakh to the Chandigarh Administration for the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre that is to be developed here. Providing and fixing the false ceiling in the museum hall will cost Rs 23.41 lakh.

Advertisement

This museum, which will display different aircraft of the Indian Air Force and also depict the role played by the services in various wars, is being set up at Government Press Building in Sector 18. Officials said that the centre is set to have eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapon displays, and the biggest attraction will be its very own flight simulator.

It was also stated that in addition, the informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other Air Force artefacts, including machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities and guides, will also be set up.

According to the administration, the heritage centre will have artefact, simulators and interactive boards to highlight various facets of IAF. It will also showcase the vital role played by the service in various wars and assistance rendered for humanitarian and disaster relief.