Chandigarh: Panel decides to hold back proposals to install paver blocks

Workers fitting Paver blocks at road side on Madhya Marg in sector 26 Chandigarh on Thursday, May 19 2016. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

The Finance and Contract Committee, taking into notice that most of the paver blocks being installed in the city are of inferior quality, decided to hold back all previous proposals.

The committee also decided not to pass any new proposal of installing paver blocks.

The engineering wing of the municipal corporation has been asked to frame a policy on the installation of paver blocks within 15 days. To check the quality of the materials used, there would also be a provision to have paver blocks of particular standards.

In several house meetings, it has been decided to frame a policy for installing paver blocks after certain councillors raised objections that a pick and choose policy was being adopted for the work.

“All the members of the committee unanimously agreed that the paver blocks that were installed were of poor quality. The blocks would either break or their colour would fade within six months after installation. It was agreed that money was unnecessarily being wasted on these projects,” said a member of Finance and Contract Committee, Subhash Chawla.

It was further decided that the work of installation of paver blocks that has already begun will be completed. The works for which tendering process is yet to be started, will be held back. Cores of money from the municipal corporation’s fund had been spent on laying of paver blocks.

Mayor Arun Sood said that once the policy is framed, all works pertaining to paver blocks would be carried out.

