Chandigarh, Panchkula report 3 deaths each, Mohali 1

Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, January 27 Chandigarh reported 565 new Covid cases on Thursday, taking the tally in UT to 87,983. The total number of active cases is 5,420 and deaths due to Covid are 1,108, with three deaths reported on Thursday.

The positivity rate remained at 15.5 per cent on Thursday. The highest number of cases, 55 were reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 3,645 and total recoveries today are 1,291. The total number of vaccinations today is 220.

Mohali: one death

One death was reported in Mohali on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,116.

As many as 724 positive cases were also reported in the district, taking the total number of cases to 91,155 with 7143 active cases.

The DC Isha Kalia said that 1,354 patients were also recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospital. A total of 6052 people were also vaccinated in the district.

Panchkula: three deaths

Panchkula on Thursday added a total of 244 new Covid cases. The district also reported at least three more Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Another death had taken place on January 26 as well.

The recovery rate of the district has now fallen to 95.5 per cent. A total of 55,282 cases have so far been reported from the district. The district has conducted 5,66,388 tests so far. 150 healthcare workers have tested positive in the third wave. At least three of them tested positive today itself.