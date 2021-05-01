Daily Covid death toll rises to 27 in Tricity

People wait to get vaccinated in Chandigarh on Friday (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

The Tricity reported 27 Covid- related deaths on Friday. These included 13 fatalities from Chandigarh, eight from Mohali and six from Panchkula.

Meanwhile, PGIMER revised its tele-consultation registration timings for outdoor patients have been revised to 8 am to 9 am from earlier 8 am to 9.30 am, with effect from April 30.

Chandigarh: 724 cases, 13 deaths

Chandigarh reported 724 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally to 42,647. As many as 13 virus-related deaths were also recorded, taking the number of fatalities to 478.

The active cases stood at 6,906 and the total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 3,204.

An 88-year-old man, a resident of Sector 9, a case of hypertension and severe acute respiratory infections, expired at Fortist Hospital, Mohali. A 70-year-old man from Manimajra, a case of Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension; an 85-year-old man from Manimajra, a case of severe acute respiratory illness and hypertension; an 86-year-old man from Sector 40, a case of hypertension, acute respiratory distress syndrome and severe acute respiratory infections; an 80-year-old man from Sector 48, a Type-2 diabetes mellitus and a case of severe acute respiratory illness; a 48-year-old man from Sector 45, a case of severe acute respiratory infections; an 85-year-old man from Sector 38, a case Type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and severe acute respiratory infections; and a 57-year-old female, a case of multiple myeloma, passed away at GMCH-32.

A 55-year-old man from Sector 52, a case of bilateral pneumonitis; a 50-year-old woman from Daria, a case of bilateral pneumonitis; a 78-year-old woman from Sector 24, a case of acute respiratory illness; one-year-old boy from Mauli Jagran, case of severe acute respiratory illness; and a 62-year-old woman from Sector 14, a case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension expired at GMSH-16

Vaccination drive

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, as many as 2,217 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on April 29, while 942 senior citizens were also inoculated. In all, since March 1, as many as 53,574 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 45-60 years is 59,971. Till now, as many as 19,786 health care workers and 18,457 frontline workers have received the first dose.

Two get permission to run mini covid centre

The UT Administration Friday gave a clarion call for setting up Mini Covid Centres in the city voluntarily by any individual, organisation, NGO, corporate, firm or trust.

Two organisations have been given the go-ahead for setting up these centres, including H S Sabharwal, the authorised authority, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Socicty (Regd.) Chandigarh, Tera Hi Tera Mission Hospital (Surgical Wing), Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, Chandigarh. The organisation will be set up at Mini COVID Care Centre at Working Women Hostel, Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Chandigarh.

The centres will be for asymptomatic Covid patients and facilities will be free.

33 inmates at Model Burail Jail test positive

As many as 33 inmates, including three women, at Model Burail jail have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days. All patients are asymptomatic and are staying in different barracks.

Meanwhile, all the jail staff personnel tested negative for the virus. The jail authorities have shifted all the 33 inmates into isolation wards especially designed for Covid-19 patients.

A separate staff equipped with PPE kits etc was deputed in these isolation wards. The samples of the inmates were collected by a team of doctors from GMSH-16.

Mohali: 857 new cases, 8 deaths

Eight people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection, increasing the total number of fatalities to 595. The district also recorded 857 positive cases, which took the total tally to 46,570 with 9,031 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 242 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 194 from Dhakoli, 191 from Kharar, 126 from Derabassi, 56 from Gharuan, 21 from Boothgarh, 12 from Banur, eight from Kurali and seven from Lalru.

The DC further added that 683 patients were also discharged upon recovery, adding that a total of 36,944 patients have been recovered so far.

With the rising number of cases, the district will run out of the beds in L-3 hospitals. The district is left with only six beds in L-3 facility in private hospitals.

According to the official data, a total of 266 beds were available for L-3 facility in 15 private hospitals in the district out of which 260 were occupied till Friday.

In L-2 had a capacity of 702 beds out of which 630 were occupied.

Panchkula: 593 new cases, 6 deaths

As many as 593 people, including two healthcare workers, tested positive in Panchkula on Friday. Meanwhile as per the district bulletin, as many as six Covid-related deaths were also reported.

A 44-year-old woman from Kalka, who had Diabetes, an 88-year-old man, resident of Sector 25, who had no comorbidities, a 51-year-old man from Kalka, with Diabetes, a 45-year-old woman from Kalka, who had no comorbidities, a 48-year-old man from Sector 15, suffering from diabetes along with a 55-year-old man, a resident of Tagra Sita Ram, who had no comorbidity succumbed to the disease.

Of the 593 cases, 324 were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside district count. As many as 18,181 people have also recovered. A total of 252 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula so far.

The active case tally stood at 2,655 while the recovery rate dropped to 86 per cent. A total of 29,075 cases have been reported from the district.