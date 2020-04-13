Five held for attack on health worker in Panchkula

The Panchkula Police on Monday arrested five persons accused of attacking and molesting a woman health worker last week. (Representational Image) The Panchkula Police on Monday arrested five persons accused of attacking and molesting a woman health worker last week. (Representational Image)

THE PANCHKULA police on Monday arrested five persons accused of attacking and molesting a woman health worker last week. As per the FIR, communal slurs were used against her and she also was told to “go back to Pakistan and do her duty there” by the accused, who are residents of her village.

“Panchkula Police Police Station Chandimandir team arrested five accused in case of attack on an employee of General Hospital Sector-6, Panchkula, and her husband on 10.4.2020. All the accused named in the case have been arrested,” the police said in a statement.

The FIR was registered at Chandimandir Police Station on complaint of the nurse, who hails from a village Billah. The complainant and her husband, according to the FIR, work as nurses at the gynecologist ward of the Civil Hospital Sector 6 of Panchkula. The attack took place late evening on April 10.

“I along with my husband were on our way home when we found the residents of our village had put up a check post of their own at the entry. They denied to let us in even when we showed them our hospital ID and told us we are only returning from work. They started beating us then,” the woman alleged.

She added that she was molested during the fight. “They started tearing my clothes and my duty apron was torn. My husband somehow pulled me out. I then called my brother-in-law to come and save me. They then pulled me by the breast. They beat us with stones and bricks and said ‘mullo Pakistan jao aur vahaan jaake duty karo'”.

The FIR has been registered under sections 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) ,149 (member of unlawful assembly), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

