Panchkula cinema halls, clubs, swimming pools and gyms shut; Chandigarh to take a call today

CINEMA HALLS, shopping malls, gymnasiums and other clubs in Chandigarh are likely to face closure from Monday. Cinema halls, gyms, clubs and swimming pools in Panchkula were closed late on Sunday following an order of the Haryana government. Gyms and cinemas in Mohali were closed on Saturday.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh Administration stated, “Closure of malls, cinemas, gyms and other clubs is under active consideration of the administration. The orders will be issued on Monday.”

Sources said the shutdown would remain till March 31.

The administration is trying its best to contain gatherings in the wake of coronavirus spread. The Punjab government has already closed down the cinema, malls and other clubs till March 31 as a preventive measure.

Forcible admission on refusal of the same by a suspected case, sealing of a particular area and no private laboratory being authorized to take or test samples for Covid-19 in Chandigarh, was specified in the detailed notification that was issued by the Chandigarh Administration declaring coronavirus as epidemic in the city.

As per the Act, these regulations are called Chandigarh Epidemic Disease, Covid -19 Regulations 2020.

“No private laboratory has been authorised to take or test samples for COVID-19 in Chandigarh. All such samples will be collected as per guidelines of Government of India and these will be sent to designated laboratories by the nodal officer of the designated hospital of department of health and family welfare, Chandigarh Administration,” it was specified in the notification.

It has also been stated that “all persons with a history of travel to a country or area from where COVID 19 has been reported in last 14 days but who do not have any symptoms of cough, fever, difficulty in breathing should isolate themselves at home and cover their mouth and nose with a mask. Such persons must take precautions to avoid contact with any person, including family members, for 14 days from the date of arrival from such areas,” it was said.

“If a suspected case of COVID 19 refuses admission or isolation, the officers authorized in Section 3 of these regulations will have powers to forcefully admit and isolate such case for a period of 14 days from the onset of symptoms or till the reports of lab tests are received,” it was clearly specified in the notification.

Also, the administration made it clear that if cases of Covid-19 are reported from a defined geographic area such as sector, village, ward, colony, Chandigarh Administration shall have the right to implement containment measures which include sealing of the geographical area, barring entry and exit of population from containment area, closure of schools, offices and banning public gatherings, banning vehicular movement in the area, initiating active and passive surveillance of Covid-19, hospitalisolation of all suspected cases, designating any government or building as containment unit for isolation of the cases.

The notification specified that all hospitals should have flu corners for screening of suspected cases of Covid-19.

Under this Act now, all hospitals — government and private — during screening of such cases shall record the history of the travel of the person if he/ she has travelled to any country or area where Covid-19 has been reported.

Provision of penalty

Any person, institution/organisation found violating any provision of these regulations shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the IPC. The Deputy Commissioner may penalize any person, institution, organization if found violating provisions of these regulations

Prevention? CHB residents gather in large numbers

CHB residents led by councillor Davesh Moudgil gathered in huge numbers without caring for the advice not to have congregation or mass gatherings due to coronavirus.

The CHB Federation members have been seeking relief for need-based changes.

PU hostellers go back home

As Panjab University suspended teaching till March 31, the PU hostellers were going back home on Sunday.

BJP holds meeting to discuss corona

City BJP convened a meeting to discuss the major issues being faced by the residents of Chandigarh. Suggestions were sought from the newly elected office-bearers on how to tackle these issues.

The first item on the agenda was coronavirus. City BJP president Arun Sood said that a representation will also be made to UT Advisor Manoj Parida in this regard.

Discussing the response measure to fight this viral infection, several measures were suggested which included screening of travellers at railway stations, bus stands and airports, use of masks and hand sanitizers, allowing work from home for private as well as government offices, ensuring availability of necessary medicines, masks and sanitizers, suspension of public meetings, cinema halls and shopping malls to prevent spread. A representation will be made to the relevant administrative offices regarding the same.

Middle-aged woman tests negative

A middle-aged female from Zirakpur was admitted to the isolation ward in GMSH-16 late on Saturday night with a travel history of Dubai. Her sample was sent to PGI on Sunday morning. She has tested negative for Covid-19. A total of 15 samples of suspected patients have been taken and all have come out negative so far.

