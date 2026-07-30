Chandigarh to revamp parking lot management, may rope in market bodies

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said that roping in market associations to manage the parking lots would improve parking operations, ensure better maintenance and make the system more responsive to local needs.

Amid mounting criticism over Chandigarh’s paid parking system for poor management and steep user fees, the municipal corporation is considering entrusting the management of select paid parking sites to local market welfare associations. The city currently has 89 paid parking lots, most of which are managed by the civic body.

The civic body had taken charge of the parking lots following repeated disputes and contract breaches with private contractors.

The latest proposal to involve the traders’ bodies was discussed during a meeting chaired by Dr Inderjeet, the corporation’s Joint Commissioner-II, with the presidents of the Market Welfare Associations of Sectors 7, 8, 9 and 20, along with officials of the Parking Branch of the civic body on Thursday.