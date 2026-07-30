Chandigarh to revamp parking lot management, may rope in market bodies

The city currently has 89 paid parking lots, most of which are managed by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJul 30, 2026 06:08 PM IST
chandigarh parkingThe Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said that roping in market associations to manage the parking lots would improve parking operations, ensure better maintenance and make the system more responsive to local needs.
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Amid mounting criticism over Chandigarh’s paid parking system for poor management and steep user fees, the municipal corporation is considering entrusting the management of select paid parking sites to local market welfare associations. The city currently has 89 paid parking lots, most of which are managed by the civic body.

The civic body had taken charge of the parking lots following repeated disputes and contract breaches with private contractors.

The latest proposal to involve the traders’ bodies was discussed during a meeting chaired by Dr Inderjeet, the corporation’s Joint Commissioner-II, with the presidents of the Market Welfare Associations of Sectors 7, 8, 9 and 20, along with officials of the Parking Branch of the civic body on Thursday.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said that roping in market associations to manage the parking lots would improve parking operations, ensure better maintenance and make the system more responsive to local needs.

Hailing the proposal, the market representatives said they would first discuss it with their executive committees and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) representatives before submitting their suggestions to the civic body. Officials said no final decision would be taken until all stakeholders had been consulted.

“The Corporation was committed to a transparent and participatory decision-making process and assured that all representations received from the market bodies would be examined before a final decision is taken on the proposed management model,” Inderjeet said.

Why involve Market Welfare Associations

Despite the MC overseeing 89 parking sites, commuters and traders have repeatedly flagged issues such as inadequate staffing, poor maintenance, malfunctioning equipment, lack of proper signage, disputes over fee collection and inadequate regulation of vehicles. Illegal parking outside designated lots and traffic congestion around busy markets have also remained persistent concerns.

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Also read | Chandigarh civic body takes over operations of 87 parking lots in city

Officials believe that involving Market Welfare Associations, which have a direct stake in the functioning of commercial areas, could lead to better supervision and quicker resolution of day-to-day issues while improving the overall parking experience for visitors and shopkeepers.

Currently, a parking lot in Sector 19 is managed by a market association without levying any user fee.

Also read | Study of parking lots in Chandigarh: Finding parking slot causes traffic congestion, stress to users and pollution, says RITES study

In a civic body meeting held last month, there was a proposal to hike parking fees, which was deferred to a later date.

Any increase in parking fees has traditionally faced stiff resistance from residents, traders and political parties in Chandigarh, with even modest hikes triggering strong public opposition.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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