Overnight makeover of Chandigarh mayor’s office

Mayor Raj Bala Malik’s office has undergone a complete makeover.(File) Mayor Raj Bala Malik’s office has undergone a complete makeover.(File)

NEWLY ELECTED Mayor Raj Bala Malik’s office has undergone a complete makeover. Walls have been raised, partitions have been made and slides have been introduced — all in one night — as it was Malik’s first day in her office in the Municipal Corporation building in Sector 17 on Monday.

Mayor Malik had informed her staff that she didn’t like the concept of open office as previous Mayor Rajesh Kalia did. She said “it looked like a playground”.

When Malik had come to her office after the victory on Friday, she had informed the staff that she did not like the present arrangement. Officials of the engineering wing were conveyed this and the building and roads department engaged labour immediately as it had to be done before the new mayor was to join office on Monday.

In the main office, wooden partition has been done with two passages — one would be the entry and the other would be exit.

A partition has been made by constructing a wall in the mayor’s rest room as well. The rest room was an open space with washroom on one side. But now the newly constructed wall is dividing the sitting area in the rest room and area near the washroom.

“It looked like a playground,” Malik told Chandigarh Newsline. “But now it is looking nice. I had told them on Friday only.”

About the rest room, she said, “The new concept will look decent. Those who want to use the washroom can use it without bothering the ones sitting in the sitting area.” A slide door too has been introduced.

Even the direction where the mayor would sit has been changed to a corner. Previously, the chair was right in the centre with the desk. Now the entire thing has been shifted to extreme right towards the corner. Mayor Malik maintains “it has nothing to do with Vaastu”.

The red velvet chair worth Rs 70,000 which Kalia had refused to sit in saying he was a nagar sevak was back on Friday. But Malik did not like the red colour. Initially she was planning to change the cloth over it but now she has decided to give up the red velvet chair.

“I will tell these people to replace this chair. I will sit in the normal one which I used to sit in as mayor in 2012,” Malik told Newsline.

The furniture kept inside too has been polished.

In the morning, the mayor’s official vehicle was right there at her residence in Sector 10. The mayor reached the office around 12.30 noon.

Mayor Malik preferred to eat mixed fruits and offered the same to her guests. She asked her staff not to get biscuits as they were unhealthy.

Gunmen not to be in dress

Mayor Malik has directed that the gunmen with her will not be in police uniform. “I have told them to be in civvies all the time and not to wear the uniform. I don’t want to make people feel as if I am someone. I have just come as a mayor from these people only,” she said.

A man in civvies was managing the visitors who had come to meet Malik.

Pictures missing

Certain pictures, including those of RSS ideologues, were missing from the mayor’s office. However, the mayor said that they will be hung and were removed temporarily as woodwork was being done.

300 kgs of ladoos in High Court

In the Punjab and Haryana High Court, 300 kilograms of ladoos were distributed on Monday. As Malik’s husband is a senior advocate at the High Court, it was raining ladoos.

