Chandigarh: Over 600 metre cable stolen from school solar plant, case filed

More than 600 metre cable from the rooftop solar power plant installed at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, has been stolen.

The theft took place a few days ago but came to light on Friday. An FIR was lodged on Saturday. Sources said that it came to light when the school management found that 75 per cent of the lights in the school were not functioning.

Earlier, seven cases were reported in which more than 4,000 metre copper cable wire was found stolen from many solar power plants in the entire city. Most of these cases are unsolved. These cases were reported in the last two months.

Police said that the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, reported that unidentified persons stole 600 metre copper cable from the rooftop solar power plant in the school.