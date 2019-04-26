Chandigarh: Over 400 nurses set out to serve from NIne’

GOVERNOR of Punjab and UT Administration V.P Singh Badnore, conferred degrees and medals upon more than 400 students during the second convocation of National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) on Thursday, at PGIMER.

Addressing the new degree holders, Badnore said, ‘’I appreciate the rigorous nursing training program you have undergone with immense theoretical workload and clinical exposure, the efforts made by you are much more than your friends in other streams. I am sure many of you must have got placement in different premier institutes not only in different parts of the country, but also across the globe”

Advertising

Badnore stated that nursing is the noblest of the professions with high responsibility towards the positive health outcome of the society. The nurses, the key players in the health team, constitute about 80% of health work force. Compassion, patience and courage are probably the most important qualities that nurses possess, he added.

“As keen facilitators of the healthcare, they are the pivot in the Hospital-Doctor-Patient paradigm. Whether it is preventive care, home care or hospital care, nurses are an indispensable part of the healthcare. Your willingness to help others will serve you well and the favor will be repaid when you need it most.” More than 400 candidates were awarded degrees as well as silver and bronze medals.

Prof Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER welcomed the chief guest, the nursing students and their parents. “Today as each one of you receive your degrees, awards and medals we must make a solemn promise to serve our motherland and fellow countrymen with our experience, skill, compassion, empathy and humility which we have learnt from this very institution,” he said.

The report of National Institute of Nursing Education was presented by Dr. Sandhya Ghai, Principal NINE. Enumerating various activities conducted in the institute, she said, “Various research projects have been completed and are in progress through funding agencies like ICMR, DST, UT, DBT. Four hundred and thirty research studies by M.Sc Nursing and 452 by B.Sc Nursing students have been conducted. The faculty contributed 600 publications in various Journals, books & booklets. Nursing and Midwifery Research Journal is published in NINE since 2005. Faculty has published its Clinical Procedure Manual which was released in 2017 & has fetched a Royalty of Rs. 8.9 Lacs in single year, which will be utilized for the welfare of NINE. NINE is the only health professional Institute which is providing services to its adopted village Sarangpur, through NSS by organizing public awareness camps & Health Melas for Health Checkup.”