Chandigarh: Over 3 godowns, dozen vehicles destroyed in Makhan Majra fire

Written by Manik Berry

A FIRE broke out at the scrap market in Makhan Majra and spread across three scrap godowns in the area at around 11 pm on Sunday. According to the locals, the fire engulfed 10-15 cars parked at a yard conjoining the market. However, no loss of life was reported.

Multiple fire brigades, from as far as Mohali and Panchkula, were deployed to put out the fire, and over eight vehicles of the Fire and Emergency Services were at work on the spot since Friday morning. Due to the heaps of scrap in the godowns, JCB and cranes were employed by the fire brigade to move the scrap and put out the fire underneath it, said Mange Ram, the fire brigade in-charge.

One of the locals, Surendra Kumar said, the Fire and Emergency Services vehicles arrived almost an hour after the initial complaint. Even as the fire was controlled, cars parked along the wall of a car yard, behind the market, burnt down. The cars were said to be new and did not carry a number plate. They were supposed to be delivered to a showroom for sale. However, the workers at the car yard refused to comment on the situation or share any estimates of the damage.

Pointing to a wire which had multiple joints, Nandlal Mangal, a scrap godown owner, said the fire broke out because a wire shot circuited in the market. He said, no action was taken despite multiple complaints of it being unsafe.

However, the fire department did not comment on it being a possible cause. The department has not yet estimated the extent of monetary damage, or the probable cause of the fire.

At the time of filing this story, the Fire and Emergency Service vehicles were putting out the flames underneath the scrap in the godowns. While the major fire was under control, there was still smoke coming from burning plastic and other material, making breathing difficult.