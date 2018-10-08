Chandigarh: Over 25,000 owners of LIG houses won’t benefit from CHB need-based changes, say residents

The federation has decided to give representations to the board. The federation has decided to give representations to the board.

More than 25,000 owners of LIG houses of the Chandigarh Housing Board won’t benefit from the need-based changes approved by the board last Friday due to the conditions imposed on the owners of these dwelling units, the CHB Residents’ Federation said on Sunday.

For EWS or LIG categories, additional construction in rear courtyard or terraces has been allowed by the board with a condition that the total area of construction shall not be in excess of 150 square feet or 75 per cent area of the courtyard or terrace, whichever is less.

However, according to the president of Chandigarh Housing Board Residents Federation, Rajat Malhotra, the approval for the need-based changes is of no use since people of these dwelling units have covered 100 per cent of the area.

“This approval by the board is an eyewash because the condition that has been imposed can’t be fulfilled. The area in the courtyard or terrace has already been used by people in these LIG houses by making an additional room,” Malhotra said.

He added, “The complete 100 per cent area has been used by people and board says that it will allow only 75 per cent. Now will the board serve notices for violation and ask them to demolish the structure?”

The federation has decided to give representations to the board regarding the issue. Prem Kaushik, a member of the board, told Chandigarh Newsline that he had suggested the officers not to impose the condition of 75 per cent area.

“I told the officials in the meeting that this was unjust. The area is just 75 or 100 square feet in their rear courtyard on which all of these people have constructed additional rooms,” Kaushik told Chandigarh Newsline. “Will it be feasible for these people to raze one part of a small room?”

Kaushik said that they would review the decision. “I will take up the issue with the officers and ensure that this decision is reviewed. Will not let these people suffer,” he said.

There are 61,067 dwelling units of the Chandigarh Housing Board in which people have made violations by constructing additional rooms, balconies and making other changes. At the meeting last Friday, the board approved that it would allow need-based changes but with certain riders.

