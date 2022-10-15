Chandigarh: Over 24 vehicles vandalised at Subhash Nagar

MORE THAN two dozen four-wheelers including one belonging to local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor (ward number 4) Suman Amit Sharma were vandalised at Subhash Nagar in Mani Majra, Chandigarh, on the intervening night of October 13 and 14.

Unknown persons vandalised the vehicles’ front and rear mirrors, windowpanes, and roofs. Locals claimed that the incident took place between 2 and 3.30 am. However, nothing was found stolen from the damaged vehicles.

“My grey-coloured Swift is among over 24 damaged vehicles which were parked in a green belt area in Pocket 8, Subhash Nagar. As our locality is congested, we park our vehicles between a green belt and the main road. It is a serious matter pertaining to the law-and-order situation. Someone is trying to create panic in the area,” councillor Sharma said.

Rakesh Kumar, whose Alto was damaged, said, “It is a shame for the local police. There is no night patrolling. Miscreants have been roaming fearlessly in the area”.

The non-availability of CCTV cameras in the area, where the incident took place, has emerged as an obstacle in police investigation, a source said.

The source added, “Apparently, the miscreants wanted to target the vehicle of a particular person but they smashed many in a bid to not come under suspicion”.

Inspector Rohtash Yadav, the Station House Officer of the IT Park police station, said, “We lodged a DDR (daily diary report) in this connection. We have received six complaints. The suspects will be identified and arrested shortly. It could be an act of jealousy or revenge. Apparently, sticks, baseball bats, bricks, etc., were used to damage the vehicles.”