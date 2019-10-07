Chandigarh: Over 1,200 in race for 96 cracker licences

OVER 1,200 cracker sellers are in the fray for 96 cracker licences, registrations of which will begin on Monday.

A draw of lots will be held on October 18, which the UT Crackers’ Sellers Association is claiming it is too late. The Chandigarh Administration will charge Rs 100 for each form and Rs 500 as fee from each applicant.

Devinder Gupta, president of Chandigarh Cracker Sellers Association, said, “We had requested the administration to prepone the date of draw of lots. By around October 22 licences will be given and that would be just five days ahead of Diwali. A cracker seller needs at least a week for purchasing material. There is so much uncertainty.”

Gupta added, “We wanted that the draw of lots should be held around October 12. At least the cracker seller gets a week to purchase his stock.”

The forms will be available at the estate office.

Already the UT Administration has proposed nine designated sites for selling crackers in the city. Among those that have been zeroed in on by the department are Ramdarbar old car bazaar open ground, open Masjid Ground in Sector 20, Apni Mandi ground in Sector 43, Ramlila Ground in Sector 46, open space in Sector 33-C, space in Sector 37-C near a temple, Dussehra Ground in Sector 24, Apni Mandi ground in Sector 29, and open ground in Mani Majra.

The cracker sellers have also asked the Chandigarh Administration to make proper facilities available at these grounds.

“Last year too, a similar thing happened. We had to get levelling done at two sites. This is not fair. If you are charging money, you should at least provide basic facilities. There were no facilities at all,” Gupta said.

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee will also carry out special monitoring for 14 days (seven days prior to Diwali and seven days after it) for aluminium, barium, iron apart from the regulatory parameters against the short-term ambient air quality criteria values (AAQCVs) with regard to the bursting of firecrackers.

Laris or joined crackers had been banned by the Supreme Court last year. The order by the apex court stated that any manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or laris) is banned as they cause huge air, noise and solid waste problem. Barium salts in the firecrackers too are prohibited.