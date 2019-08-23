Chandigarh: Outstanding dues not paid, Housing Board to cancel 227 small flats

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board is all set to cancel 227 small flats, owners of which have not paid outstanding dues to the board despite notices. A final warning has been given till August 31.

A release by the board stated, “The 227 small flats where repeated show-cause notices have been issued can be cancelled anytime. However, final decision about cancellation has been kept pending till August 31, 2019.”

During the month of June, a 10-day special camp for collection of outstanding rent from small flat owners was organised by the Chandigarh Housing Board at seven locations comprising Dhanas, Ramdarbar, Mauli Jagran, Sector-38, West Sector-49, Sector-56 and Industrial Area Phase-I.

After the 10-day camp, a three-day mini-camp was organised at these locations during the month of July. Special counters were provided in these locations to collect monthly rents. There was a recovery of about Rs 10 crore during the last three months but rent amount of more than Rs 20 crore is yet to be recovered from the allottees of the small flats.

“Monthly rent of the small flats is Rs 800 for first five years and the same is increased by 20 per cent after every five years. Hence the monthly rent is highly subsidised and the allottees should have cleared their dues to avoid actions like cancellation and eviction,” the release specified.

It was stated, “Chandigarh Housing Board issued notices to more than 6,000 allottees but only some of them have cleared their pending dues. In about 275 cases, the CHB has issued three notices for cancellation but 227 allottees have not yet cleared their outstanding dues.”

The board officials stated that the details of these 227 small flats have been uploaded on the website of CHB.

“In case they fail to clear their dues by August 31, 2019, their allotment may be cancelled in the first week of September and thereafter they will be evicted from the small flats after following due process,” it was stated.