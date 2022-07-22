scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Chandigarh: Out on bail, man arrested with 52 gram heroin

Police said the suspect, identified as Jagpreet Singh of Ludhiana, was arrested from near Sector 25 and some heroin recovered from his possession.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 22, 2022 4:13:51 am
Chandigarh Police on Wednesday night arrested a 25-year-old man and recovered 52 grams of heroin from his possession.

Police said the suspect, identified as Jagpreet Singh of Ludhiana, was arrested from near Sector 25 and some heroin recovered from his possession. According to details, Jagpreet was employed as a driver at Verka plant in Mohali till two years ago. Subsequently, he was arrested with some narcotic substance near Kharar last year. After his release from jail on bail in that case, he shifted to Ludhiana.

District crime cell inspector, Narinder Patial said, “Jagpreet had come in the contact of a drugs supplier in Ludhiana. His customer base was spread in Kharar and Chandigarh. He has told us that he used to procure 1 gram of heroin for around Rs 2,700 and sold it to his customers for Rs 3,000. We will inform Ludhiana police about the supplier.”

Police said they have also informed the family members of Jagpreet. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.

