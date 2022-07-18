Chandigarh opens floodgate of Sukhna Lake

The Chandigarh Administration had to open the floodgate of Sukhna on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after the water level of the lake touched 1,162.45 feet. The danger mark of the lake is 1,163 feet and last year the floodgates were opened at the same time when the water level had touched 1,162 feet.

At 1.15 am, one flood gate was opened.

Heavy rain on Saturday evening caused the water level of the Sukhna to rise. Last Sunday, the level was recorded at 1,161.25 feet. Before last Sunday, the water level had risen by four feet in a gap of 10 days.

On Sunday morning, as the flood gate was opened, the Chandigarh traffic police also diverted the traffic coming towards the bridges.

Traffic was diverted at the locations that included bridge rear side of Bapu Dham (road coming from Bapu Dham/behind Police Lines light point towards Shastri Nagar light point), that on bridge near Kishangarh (behind Sukhna Lake towards Kishangarh).

Also, they had to issue an advisory telling people to avoid travelling on these stretches of roads and take alternative routes.