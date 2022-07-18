scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Chandigarh opens floodgate of Sukhna Lake

The danger mark of the lake is 1,163 feet and last year the floodgates were opened at the same time

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 18, 2022 4:26:48 am
A view of Sukhna Chow near Kishangarh village after flood gate opened of Sukhna Lake Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Chandigarh Administration had to open the floodgate of Sukhna on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after the water level of the lake touched 1,162.45 feet. The danger mark of the lake is 1,163 feet and last year the floodgates were opened at the same time when the water level had touched 1,162 feet.

At 1.15 am, one flood gate was opened.

Heavy rain on Saturday evening caused the water level of the Sukhna to rise. Last Sunday, the level was recorded at 1,161.25 feet. Before last Sunday, the water level had risen by four feet in a gap of 10 days.

On Sunday morning, as the flood gate was opened, the Chandigarh traffic police also diverted the traffic coming towards the bridges.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s choice of Dhankhar: his gloves-off fights with Mamata,...Premium
Behind BJP’s choice of Dhankhar: his gloves-off fights with Mamata,...
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...Premium
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...

Traffic was diverted at the locations that included bridge rear side of Bapu Dham (road coming from Bapu Dham/behind Police Lines light point towards Shastri Nagar light point), that on bridge near Kishangarh (behind Sukhna Lake towards Kishangarh).

More from Chandigarh

Also, they had to issue an advisory telling people to avoid travelling on these stretches of roads and take alternative routes.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement