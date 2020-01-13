Chandigarh: Only 30% waste being segregated, city’s Swachhata ranking may drop

Chandigarh has now set a deadline of June 30 to achieve 100 percent waste segregation. (Representational Image) Chandigarh has now set a deadline of June 30 to achieve 100 percent waste segregation. (Representational Image)

Chandigarh’s position in the Swachh Survekshan ranking may go down this time also. A team from Urban Development Ministry will arrive in Chandigarh this month, but the city has not been able to implement waste segregation completely.

Despite making waste segregation at household level mandatory last October, only 30 percent of waste is being segregated, as told to the National Green Tribunal.

The NGT had on Friday pulled up the Chandigarh administration for failing to implement waste segregation at household level stating that “they don’t expect a city like Chandigarh failing to do the basic waste segregation.”

The UT adviser, the municipal commissioner and the chief conservator of the forest had appeared before the tribunal. “The NGT was completely satisfied about other aspects. But they were concerned about the waste segregation in the city.

The segregation is taking place mostly in villages where we introduced those twin bin vehicles and the corporation is carrying out the waste collection.. that is just 30 percent of it,” Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline.

Chandigarh has now set a deadline of June 30 to achieve 100 percent waste segregation. After June 30, hefty penalty would be imposed on city residents and the garbage collectors if segregation of waste is not carried out at any level.

“In fact there is this entire chain right from the household owner to waste collector to those at safai kendras and then the processing plant. If one of them fails then waste segregation cannot be achieved. Now even in the waste collectors one group has started saying that they don’t agree with the MoU between them and the corporation,” Yadav said.

The commissioner is, however, hopeful of the new system being in place by June 30. “In April, all our 300 new twin bin vehicles will come and start carrying out garbage collection. Many houses are left unattended and proper waste collection is not done,” Yadav said.

While Chandigarh had ranked 11th in the first quarter of Swachh Survekshan in 2019, it slipped to 27th position in the second quarter, as per the results announced on December 31.

Chandigarh had fared poorly in other parameters as well. In managing the bulk waste generators, Chandigarh scored zero out of 30 in both the quarters. Similarly, in swacchta application or local app complaint covers, Chandigarh scored zero out of 40 in both the quarters. In managing construction and demolition waste (C and D waste) despite having its own plant, Chandigarh civic body scored 28.5 marks out of 50 in the first quarter and 30.08 marks.

